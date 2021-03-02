Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMTC shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. 89,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $786.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

