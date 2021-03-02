BTC Health Limited (ASX:BTC) Insider Richard Treagus Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

BTC Health Limited (ASX:BTC) insider Richard Treagus bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00 ($26,785.71).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.08.

Get BTC Health alerts:

BTC Health Company Profile

BTC Health Limited is a Pooled Development Fund managed by LHC Capital Partners Pty Ltd specializing in seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth and growth capital investments. It makes investments in the healthcare and biotechnology sector with a focus on post-genomics, stem cell biology, convergence, silicon biology, and nanomedicine.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.