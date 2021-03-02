BTC Health Limited (ASX:BTC) Insider Richard Treagus Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

BTC Health Limited (ASX:BTC) insider Richard Treagus bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00 ($26,785.71).
The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.08.
BTC Health Company Profile
Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for BTC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.