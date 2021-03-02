BTSE (BTSE) One Day Volume Tops $14,348.00

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One BTSE token can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00003176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTSE has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $14,348.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTSE has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.98 or 0.00491686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00077423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00079919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.37 or 0.00467404 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 tokens. BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com

