Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Bunzl stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.25. 25,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,925. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

