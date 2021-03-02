Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,060 ($26.91).

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,249 ($29.38). The stock had a trading volume of 714,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78. Bunzl plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,365.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,424.04.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

