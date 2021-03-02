Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.88

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 101874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

