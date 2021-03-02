Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 181.9% from the January 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Burberry Group stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. 46,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BURBY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

