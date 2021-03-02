Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

