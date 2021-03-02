Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

