Business Credit Alliance Chain Reaches Market Cap of $22,759.17 (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market cap of $22,759.17 and approximately $184.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.21 or 0.00809764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00061424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Business Credit Alliance Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Trading

