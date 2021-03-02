BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $17.67 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 5.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 780.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $84.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,629.17. 46,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,144.80 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,853.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1,463.15.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,640.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

