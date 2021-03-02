BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $1.01 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Northrop Grumman comprises about 0.3% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after purchasing an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 919,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,201,000 after purchasing an additional 118,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.96. 16,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,746. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $357.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $831,792. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.