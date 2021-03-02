Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $69.21 million and $88,202.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.81 or 0.00454844 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.