Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0790 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $111.53 million and $26.87 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00369979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003348 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,659,926,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,412,641,919 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

