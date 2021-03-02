bZx Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $15.99 Million (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, bZx Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One bZx Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges. bZx Protocol has a market capitalization of $66.86 million and approximately $15.99 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.37 or 0.00823118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00062357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00029937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

bZx Protocol Profile

bZx Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,273,842 tokens. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for bZx Protocol is bzx.network

Buying and Selling bZx Protocol

