C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $121.05, but opened at $110.42. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. C3.ai shares last traded at $105.76, with a volume of 59,644 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,317,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $5,550,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $19,499,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.