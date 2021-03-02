Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) PT Lowered to $18.50 at TD Securities

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of COG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 26,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

