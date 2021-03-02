CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAE traded down C$0.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,175. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.39. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.26 and a 52-week high of C$38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$10.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 967.44.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.