CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.88.

Shares of TSE CAE traded down C$1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.93. The company had a trading volume of 481,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,167. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.26 and a twelve month high of C$38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 951.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

