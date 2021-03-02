CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.88.

Shares of TSE CAE traded down C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.93. 481,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,167. The stock has a market cap of C$10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 951.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.39. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.26 and a 1-year high of C$38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

