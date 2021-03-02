CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$41.00 at National Bank Financial

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.88.

Shares of CAE stock traded down C$1.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 481,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,167. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.26 and a twelve month high of C$38.96. The firm has a market cap of C$10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 951.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.39.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. On average, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

