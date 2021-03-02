CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $34.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CAE in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,011. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.73, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,126 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,786 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,295 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

