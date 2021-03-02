CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to $38.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CAE from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

CAE stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. 14,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $79,964,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,852,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 608.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 128,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 110,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

