CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to $42.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

CAE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. 14,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.62, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CAE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

