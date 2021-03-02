Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $162.93

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.93 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 200.60 ($2.62). Cairn Energy shares last traded at GBX 194.90 ($2.55), with a volume of 684,971 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNE. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 180.33 ($2.36).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 185.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £972.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

