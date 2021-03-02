CaixaPay (CXP) Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last 7 Days

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.96 or 0.00492643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00076219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00079176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00501062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055024 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

