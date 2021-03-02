CaixaPay Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.23 or 0.00513144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00076049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00079155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00476202 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

