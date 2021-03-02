Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,185,000 after buying an additional 588,850 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after buying an additional 539,854 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 18.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after buying an additional 359,340 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $6,221,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after buying an additional 127,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

