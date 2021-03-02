Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.89

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.89 and last traded at $77.76, with a volume of 79819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -101.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $17,835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.