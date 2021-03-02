Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,403,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 445,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.70% of Caleres worth $21,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 63.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,381.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $831,330. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $644.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.47.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

