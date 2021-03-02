Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at TD Securities

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.88% from the stock’s current price.

CXB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.30.

TSE CXB traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,594. The firm has a market capitalization of C$529.44 million and a PE ratio of 8.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.07. Calibre Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

