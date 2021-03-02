Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at TD Securities

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 374.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CXB. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of CXB traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total transaction of C$72,014.40.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

