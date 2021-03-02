California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,942 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after buying an additional 155,623 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,346,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 76,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

