California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,152 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Boot Barn worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,806,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 391,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boot Barn by 1,715.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 294,539 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

BOOT stock opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

