California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 109,909 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 58,340 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $1,502,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,493,597 shares of company stock valued at $38,776,230. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.