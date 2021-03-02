California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cactus worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the third quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cactus by 341.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cactus by 75.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Cactus by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

NYSE:WHD opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,979.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.