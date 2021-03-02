California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Granite Construction worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1,090.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 108,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $37.07.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

