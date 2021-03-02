California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Compass Diversified worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CODI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 13.8% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $38,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.