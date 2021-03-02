California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,848 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of 3D Systems worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $417,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

NYSE:DDD opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

