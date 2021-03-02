California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 220.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of ADC Therapeutics worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 64,199 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. ADC Therapeutics SA has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -11.58.

ADCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

ADC Therapeutics Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

