California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Futu worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. 86 Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Futu from $119.70 to $246.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Futu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

