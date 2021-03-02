California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Inovalon worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Inovalon by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Inovalon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Inovalon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,702,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 29.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on INOV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,109 over the last ninety days. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 640.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

