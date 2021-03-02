California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.90 Million Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,796,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,909,605 shares of company stock worth $470,672,713. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.10.

OSH has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

