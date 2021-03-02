California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 209.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 35,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of GBX opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $73,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,234.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,429 in the last three months. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

