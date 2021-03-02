California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,129 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 75,297 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ADT by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,682 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ADT by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,280 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 91,895 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADT by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 425,363 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

