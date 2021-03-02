California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,099 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $848,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

