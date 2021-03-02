California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,185 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of FARO Technologies worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 53,757 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,167 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.