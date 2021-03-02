California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,118 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Model N worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in Model N by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 92,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Model N by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Model N by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Model N by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MODN opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $320,375.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $139,769.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,078. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

