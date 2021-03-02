California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,906,000 after buying an additional 1,486,312 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,966,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,171,000 after buying an additional 178,307 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 792,917 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,266,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 250,894 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

