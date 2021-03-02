California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,004 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $201,224.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,049 shares of company stock worth $3,719,506. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

