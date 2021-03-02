Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.30

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 195897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,713,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,956,000 after buying an additional 1,457,704 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Cameco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,850,000 after buying an additional 1,330,639 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after buying an additional 1,046,425 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Cameco by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after buying an additional 811,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 816.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 864,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 770,377 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.